Savage (calf) won't play in Green Bay's game against the Lions on Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the team's official site reports.

The Packers designated Savage to return from injured reserve on Monday, and while there was thought to be a chance he could play Thursday, he will now have to wait at least another week to make his return. In the 26-year-old's absence, Jonathan Owens should start at safety once again.