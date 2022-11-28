Savage (foot) won't return to Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Savage exited Sunday's game on the opening drive and will be unable to play down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether Savage will be available for next Sunday's Week 13 matchup in Chicago.
