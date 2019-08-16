Hall had seven carries for a team-leading 31 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens.

Hall did rip off a 28-yard run Thursday, but he was bottled up on the rest of his carries, much like nearly every other Packers running back was. Hall is seemingly on the outside looking in at a spot on the Packers' roster for Week 1, but another big play or two over the rest of the preseason certainly would not hurt his chances.