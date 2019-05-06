Packers' Darrius Shepard: Joining Green Bay

The Packers signed Shepard on Monday as an undrafted free agent.

Shepard joins Green Bay as a graduate out of North Dakota State, where he racked up 188 catches for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns in 57 games. He was also their primary punt returner, and that versatility could make him attractive option to keep on the roster as the Packers look to replace Randall Cobb on special teams.

Our Latest Stories