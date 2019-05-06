Packers' Darrius Shepard: Joining Green Bay
The Packers signed Shepard on Monday as an undrafted free agent.
Shepard joins Green Bay as a graduate out of North Dakota State, where he racked up 188 catches for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns in 57 games. He was also their primary punt returner, and that versatility could make him attractive option to keep on the roster as the Packers look to replace Randall Cobb on special teams.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...