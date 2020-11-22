Shepherd (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Shepherd was a full practice participant the last two days of the week, so it's not much of a surprise he's suiting up Sunday. The 25-year-old should fill a depth role with the receiving corps back to full strength.
