Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Appears in first NFL game
Shepherd made his NFL debut in Week 3 and played two snaps on offense in the Packers' victory over the Broncos.
Shepherd missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury, but he was able to take the field Sunday for the first time as a professional. He worked as a depth option at receiver and also served as the Packers' punt returner, but Denver punted only once, and that resulted in Shepherd calling for a fair catch. Shepherd made some noise during the preseason despite being an undrafted free agent, and he could get more involved moving forward now that he has put the injury behind him.
