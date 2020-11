Shepherd caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

Shepherd was on the field for about a quarter of the plays the Packers ran in Week 8, and that was not enough time for him to do anything notable in the box score. Shepherd has averaged 23 snaps per game since making his season debut in Week 3 and has totaled seven receptions for 43 yards. He is one of a few Packers receivers whose roster spot comes into question when Allen Lazard (abdomen) comes off injured reserve.