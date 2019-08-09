Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Catches touchdown pass in opener
Shepherd scored a 14-yard touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener.
The touchdown catch was Shepherd's lone reception of the game, but it was an impressive grab, as it was not a crisp pass from DeShone Kizer and came in traffic. Shepherd joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May, and he has at least given himself a shot to hold onto his roster spot after the preseason comes to a close.
