Shepherd scored a 14-yard touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener.

The touchdown catch was Shepherd's lone reception of the game, but it was an impressive grab, as it was not a crisp pass from DeShone Kizer and came in traffic. Shepherd joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May, and he has at least given himself a shot to hold onto his roster spot after the preseason comes to a close.

