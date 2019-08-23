Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Continues showing up
Shepherd caught three passes for 40 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.
Shepherd opened eyes for the third time in as many exhibition games, hauling in every pass thrown his direction and making a nice toe-tapping catch 22 yards downfield for his longest gain of the night. Thursday's contest included a couple notable developments in the race for the final receiver positions on the Packers' roster, as Trevor Davis seemingly sewed up a spot, but Equanimeous St. Brown may have dropped out for the time being due to a potentially-serious leg injury. As a result, Shepherd is still in a similar spot he was in last week: not a lock to make the roster, but in good position to do so.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Reviewing our IDP mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our IDP draft, which features several top...
-
Preseason Week 3 Wide Receiver News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at wide receiver in Week 3 of the P...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left foot at New England in preseason play. It's attached to the same ankle...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...