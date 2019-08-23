Shepherd caught three passes for 40 yards in Thursday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Shepherd opened eyes for the third time in as many exhibition games, hauling in every pass thrown his direction and making a nice toe-tapping catch 22 yards downfield for his longest gain of the night. Thursday's contest included a couple notable developments in the race for the final receiver positions on the Packers' roster, as Trevor Davis seemingly sewed up a spot, but Equanimeous St. Brown may have dropped out for the time being due to a potentially-serious leg injury. As a result, Shepherd is still in a similar spot he was in last week: not a lock to make the roster, but in good position to do so.

