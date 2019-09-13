Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Deemed unable to play
Shepherd (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Shepherd was able to participate in Friday's practice in a limited fashion, but he'll still need to wait until at least Week 3 versus the Broncos to make his NFL debut. His absence will only affect the depth of Green Bay's receiver corps and special teams.
