Shepherd (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Shepherd was able to participate in Friday's practice in a limited fashion, but he'll still need to wait until at least Week 3 versus the Broncos to make his NFL debut. His absence will only affect the depth of Green Bay's receiver corps and special teams.

