Shepherd (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Shepherd returned to practice in a limited capacity Friday after having missed the first two sessions of the week. The North Dakota State alum has handled at least 25 percent of offensive snaps in five of six appearances this year, and he'd stand to play a similar depth role against Jacksonville if cleared to suit up.