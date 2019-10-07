Shepherd played four snaps on offense in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Shepherd was not credited with an official target, but he did have a ball thrown his direction in the end zone that he could have caught had he not been held on the play. Despite the red-zone look, he didn't come close to matching the 15 offensive snaps he played Week 4, even with fellow wideout Davante Adams (toe) inactive. Shepherd will continue serving as the Packers' punt returner but mainly is receiver depth on offense for now.

