Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Makes plays in preseason game two
Shepherd had three receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens. He also had two kickoff returns for 51 yards and two punt returns for 15 yards in the contest.
Shepherd made a nifty catch for a touchdown in the Packers' first preseason game, and he made a couple more plays in the second exhibition contest, taking back a kick 36 yards on the Packers' first possession of the game, and finding paydirt for the second game in a row later in the contest. Shepherd has made far more of an impact than most of his receiver counterparts through two games, and there's a real chance he is on the roster for Week 1 at this point.
