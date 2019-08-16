Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Makes plays in second exhibition
Shepherd had three receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens. He also had two kickoff returns for 51 yards and two punt returns for 15 yards in the contest.
Shepherd made a nifty catch for a touchdown in the Packers' first preseason game, and he made a couple more plays in the second exhibition contest. He returned a kick 36 yards on the Packers' first possession of the game, and found paydirt for the second game in a row later in the contest. Shepherd has made far more of an impact than most of his receiver counterparts through two games, and there's a real chance he is on the roster for Week 1 at this point.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Grab the best passer
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard tries to find the right spots...