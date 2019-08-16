Shepherd had three receptions for 11 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason loss to the Ravens. He also had two kickoff returns for 51 yards and two punt returns for 15 yards in the contest.

Shepherd made a nifty catch for a touchdown in the Packers' first preseason game, and he made a couple more plays in the second exhibition contest. He returned a kick 36 yards on the Packers' first possession of the game, and found paydirt for the second game in a row later in the contest. Shepherd has made far more of an impact than most of his receiver counterparts through two games, and there's a real chance he is on the roster for Week 1 at this point.

