Shepherd (hamstring) didn't practice Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Shepherd earned his 53-man roster spot throughout the preseason, racking up eight catches (on 12 targets) for 68 yards and two touchdowns across four games. It helped that Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle) landed on IR, but Shepherd's own status for Week 1 at Chicago now is in question after missing sessions both Monday and Tuesday. Shepherd may have to make an appearance at Wednesday's practice to have a shot to suit up Thursday.

