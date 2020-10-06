Shepherd was targeted three times and caught two passes for 21 yards in Monday's victory over the Falcons.

Shepherd's first reception went for 19 yards, and he nearly found paydirt on his second catch but was tagged down just inches outside the goal line. Shepherd was on the field for a season-high 36 snaps Monday with both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Allen Lazard (abdomen) sidelined, and he could continue playing some sort of role until Lazard is back. However, the Packers rarely have more than three wideouts on the field, and if Adams returns following the team's Week 5 bye Shepherd would presumably be back in the No. 4 spot on the depth chart.