Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Night to forget
Shepherd caught one pass for one yard in Monday's victory over the Lions. He also returned five kickoffs for 87 yards but lost a fumble attempting to return a punt.
Shepherd made his first reception as a pro in Monday's game, but he otherwise had a night to forget, losing a fumble on special teams and also having a pass thrown his direction just outside the end zone bounce off his helmet and turn into an interception. It remains to be seen what Shepherd's role will be in Week 7, but fellow wideout Allen Lazard's fourth-quarter showing presumably bumps Shepherd to the bottom of the depth chart at the wideout position.
