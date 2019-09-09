Shepard (hamstring) is not practicing Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Shepard missed practice all last week and was sidelined during Thursday's win over the Bears. While Monday's injury report isn't official, Shepard's lack of participation nonetheless makes his chances of suiting up Sunday versus Minnesota murky at best.

