Shepherd (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Colts, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Shepherd practiced without limitations the last two days, but the Packers apparently want to evaluate his shoulder over the weekend before making a final decision. Even if he's given a clean bill of health, however, Shepherd could end up as a healthy scratch if both Allen Lazard (core) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) play.
