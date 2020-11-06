site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Darrius Shepherd: One catch in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shepherd caught his lone target for three yards in Thursday's 34-17 win over the 49ers.
Shepherd has just five catches all season. He'll likely continue to play a limited role barring multiple injuries to the receiving options ahead of him on Green Bay's depth chart.
