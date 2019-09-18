Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Opportunities await once healthy
Shepherd (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
The Packers didn't hold a practice Wednesday, but Shepherd would've been able to participate in a limited fashion if they had. Shepherd appears to have a decent chance of making his NFL debut Sunday versus the Broncos, which is supported by the Packers trading Trevor Davis to the Raiders on Wednesday. Davis was the team's punt and kick returner, so his departure opens the door for Shepherd to take over the former (recent addition Tremon Smith should handle kickoffs) and add depth to the wideout corps.
More News
-
Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Deemed unable to play•
-
Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Still not practicing•
-
Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Not practicing Monday•
-
Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Out for season opener•
-
Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Missing Week 1 practices•
-
Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Continues showing up•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3