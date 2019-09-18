Play

Shepherd (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers didn't hold a practice Wednesday, but Shepherd would've been able to participate in a limited fashion if they had. Shepherd appears to have a decent chance of making his NFL debut Sunday versus the Broncos, which is supported by the Packers trading Trevor Davis to the Raiders on Wednesday. Davis was the team's punt and kick returner, so his departure opens the door for Shepherd to take over the former (recent addition Tremon Smith should handle kickoffs) and add depth to the wideout corps.

