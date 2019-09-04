Shepherd (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Bears, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After missing all three practices this week, it's not surprising Shepherd will have to put his NFL debut on hold. The North Dakota State product had an impressive preseason -- eight catches for 68 yards and two scores -- to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. Allen Lazard was called up from the practice squad to add depth to the Packers' receiving corps.

