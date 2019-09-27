Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Plays 15 snaps
Shepherd played 15 snaps on offense in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.
Shepherd played just two snaps on offense in his Week 3 debut, but he saw a noticeable increase in Week 4 with fellow wideouts Jake Kumerow (shoulder) inactive again and Davante Adams leaving Thursday's game with a toe injury. Shepherd was not targeted in either game he played, but he may be needed for more work if Adams' injury forces him to miss more action.
