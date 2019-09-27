Play

Shepherd played 15 snaps on offense in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

Shepherd played just two snaps on offense in his Week 3 debut, but he saw a noticeable increase in Week 4 with fellow wideouts Jake Kumerow (shoulder) inactive again and Davante Adams leaving Thursday's game with a toe injury. Shepherd was not targeted in either game he played, but he may be needed for more work if Adams' injury forces him to miss more action.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories