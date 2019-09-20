Play

Shepherd (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 3 matchup with Denver, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Shepherd was limited in each practice this week. The 23-year-old has yet to see any snaps this season, although he's now expected to split work in the return game with Tremon Smith following the release of Trevor Davis.

