Shepherd is on track to serve as one of Aaron Rodgers' top wide receivers during Monday's game against the Falcons, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Shepherd was only promoted to the active roster ten days ago, but he now looks set to start across from Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Monday Night Football, with Davante Adams (hamstring) expected to be ruled out and Allen Lazard (abdomen) on injured reserve. Shepherd appeared in six games with the Packers last season, but he only had one catch for a single yard during that span. Green Bay also has Malik Taylor and Reggie Begelton on hand to mix in if they choose to deploy three-wide sets.