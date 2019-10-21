Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Snap count takes hit
Shepherd played three snaps on offense in Sunday's victory over the Raiders but was not targeted.
Shepherd played a career-high 29 offensive snaps in Week 6, but he was a non-factor in Week 7, barely seeing the field despite the Packers holding a comfortable lead for most of the second half. Shepherd remains the Packers' return man despite losing a fumble on a punt return in Week 6, but he finished a distant fifth among Packers receivers in snaps Sunday -- even with Davante Adams (toe) out -- so it's unlikely he will do much on offense anytime soon.
