Packers' Darrius Shepherd: Staying in Green Bay
The Packers signed Shepherd to a contract Tuesday.
Shepherd will stay with the Packers heading into 2020 after finishing the 2019 season on their practice squad. The 24-year-old saw action in six games with the team in 2019, most notably finishing with negative-9 yards and a muffed punt in the return game in Week 6's game against the Lions.
