Shepherd (hamstring) will make his regular season debut Sunday against the Broncos.

The rookie wideout has been on the shelf with a hamstring injury through Weeks 1 and 2, but Shepherd will finally get a chance to suit up in Week 3. According to Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Shepherd will effectively take on the role previously occupied by Jake Kumerow, who is on the sidelines this week due to a shoulder injury. Kumerow had seen just seven offensive snaps while serving as wide receiver No. 4 over the first two weeks, so unless an injury were to occur above Shepherd on the depth chart, the ceiling here appears limited.

