Shepherd (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Shepherd came into the contest drawing a questionable tag after logging DNP/DNP/LP through three practice sessions this week. The North Dakota State product has played at least 25 percent of offensive snaps in five of his six games this season, so his absence will hurt the team's receiving depth. With Shepherd out, Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor stand to receive a slight uptick in snaps in Week 10.
