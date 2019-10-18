Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Absent at practice again

Adams (toe) isn't practicing Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Adams mentioned Thursday that his sprained toe is feeling much better, but there hasn't been any concrete evidence pointing toward a return for Sunday's game against Oakland. With Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) and Geronimo Allison (chest/concussion) also missing practice again Friday, the Packers may have to roll with Jake Kumerow, Allen Lazard, Ryan Grant and Darrius Shepherd at wide receiver.

