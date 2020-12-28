Adams racked up 11 receptions (12 targets) for 142 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 40-14 rout of the Titans.

Sleet, snow and the Titans' secondary could not stop Adams from posting yet another monster fantasy performance on the national stage. The 28-year-old didn't even have his stats boosted by a particular big play, as his game high of a 32-yard reception showed that he and Aaron Rodgers consistently picked up big chunks of yardage throughout the cold winter night. This was Adams' seventh game with at least 100 yards and a touchdown this season, and he accomplished that in just 13 contests (missed two games to injury). If it wasn't for Alvin Kamara's ridiculous six-touchdown game, Adams would likely be named NFC Player of the Week. The good news for those hoping to get another chance to use the star wideout this regular season is that the Seahawks were also victors in Week 16, which gives the Packers something to play for (1st seed and bye) next week against the Bears.