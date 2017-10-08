Packers' Davante Adams: Active in Week 5
Adams (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest at Dallas.
With the concussion protocol behind him, Adams' presence brings the Packers' receiving corps to full strength. He'll look to produce against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 142 receiving yards per game and five touchdowns to wideouts in four outings this season.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Completes concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Makes trip to Dallas•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as questionable•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Needs to clear protocol by Saturday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as limited participant•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week