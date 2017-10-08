Play

Packers' Davante Adams: Active in Week 5

Adams (concussion) is active for Sunday's contest at Dallas.

With the concussion protocol behind him, Adams' presence brings the Packers' receiving corps to full strength. He'll look to produce against a Cowboys defense that has allowed 142 receiving yards per game and five touchdowns to wideouts in four outings this season.

