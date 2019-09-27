Packers' Davante Adams: Afflicted with turf toe

Adams, who missed the final 10 minutes of the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Eagles on Thursday due to injury after recording 10 receptions for 180 yards, says he is suffering from turf toe, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Adams was unable to don a shoe on his affected right foot during postgame interviews and eventually limped out of the locker room. The star receiver was hurt on his 10th and final catch of the night, souring what was a career-best performance. Adams' presence was arguably missed the most on the Packers' final drive, which ended when Aaron Rodgers was unable to connect with Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the Eagles' one-yard line, a pass that was ultimately tipped and landed in the waiting arms of Philadelphia's Nigel Bradham for a game-clinching interception. Adams is slated for additional tests Friday, and the fact the Packers don't play again until a week from Sunday in Dallas certainly helps his cause by upping his recovery time.