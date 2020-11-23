Adams recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Week 11 against the Colts.

Adams didn't rack up his usual double-digit targets, but did make the most of his opportunity in all areas of the field. He found the end zone for his 10th touchdown of the campaign on a five-yard reception midway through the second quarter. While Marquez Valdes-Scantling maintained his role as the primary deep threat, Adams did also manage to log field-stretching receptions of 33, 20, 18 and 14 yards. Adams will face a stiff test in Week 12 against the Bears, though his target volume should help him overcome the poor matchup.