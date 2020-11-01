Adams caught seven of 12 targets for 53 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Vikings.

While he didn't match the triple-digit yardage totals from his eruptions in Weeks 1 and 7, Adams still put together another dazzling performance and accounted for all the Packers' TDs on the afternoon. The receiver now has seven touchdowns in only five games -- five of them against the Vikings -- as Aaron Rodgers' top option, but Adams will face a stingier secondary in Week 9's trip to San Francisco.