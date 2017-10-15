Packers' Davante Adams: Another touchdown Sunday
Adams tallied five receptions (on 10 targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-10 defeat at Minnesota.
Adams wasn't targeted during the eight snaps logged by Aaron Rodgers before the veteran quarterback was knocked out of the game. Following the news that Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone and may miss the rest of the season, Adams' output is telling as the Packers move forward with Brett Hundley under center, especially because the wideout was shadowed by Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes for much of the contest. Adams has a friendly matchup next Sunday versus the Saints, who gave up 312 yards and three touchdowns to Matthew Stafford this weekend.
