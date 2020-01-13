Packers' Davante Adams: Carries offense in win
Adams caught eight of 11 targets for 160 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-23 divisional-round win over the Seahawks.
Adams averaged an impressive 20.0 yards per catch, as he accounted for nearly two-thirds of Aaron Rodgers' passing yardage. The duo connected for a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter while adding an electric 40-yard score in the third. Adams also helped put the game away with a beautiful 32-yard over-the-shoulder catch in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The talented wideout is averaging 118 yards per game with four touchdowns over his last four contests, and he'll look to continue his excellent form in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ends regular season with score•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Stellar showing in critical win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone vs. Bears•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Ready for NFC North battle•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Quiet in Week 14 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...