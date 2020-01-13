Packers' Davante Adams: Carries offense win over Seahawks

Adams caught eight of 11 targets for 160 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-23 win over the Seahawks.

Adams averaged an impressive 20.0 yards per catch as he accounted for nearly two-thirds of Aaron Rodgers' passing yardage. The duo connected for a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter while adding an electric 40-yard score in the third. Adams also helped put the game away with a beautiful 32-yard over-the-shoulder catch in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. The talented wideout is averaging 118 yards per game with four touchdowns over his last four and will look to continue his excellent form in next Sunday's NFC Championship game against the 49ers.