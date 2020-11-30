Adams (ankle) caught six passes (nine targets) for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-25 win over the Bears.

Aaron Rodgers dialed up his favorite target on the game's opening possession for a touchdown at the end of a methodical 75-yard drive. Adams wasn't needed much after the hot start, as the Packers comfortably led by double-digits from the second quarter onward. The fantasy stud continues to inch closer to 100 percent after missing multiple practices over the last three weeks due to a balky ankle. Adams' production hasn't been hampered by the nagging injury, as he's racked up a whopping nine touchdowns over a six-game scoring streak. The dominant duo in Green Bay will look to extend their touchdown streak to seven games against the Eagles on Sunday.