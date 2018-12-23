Packers' Davante Adams: Catches OT winner

Adams turned 18 targets into 11 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.

Adams saved his biggest play for last, ending the game in overtime with a 16-yard touchdown. Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiver heads into a Week 17 meeting with the Lions having already reached career highs across the board with 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.