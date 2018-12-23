Packers' Davante Adams: Catches OT winner
Adams turned 18 targets into 11 catches for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.
Adams saved his biggest play for last, ending the game in overtime with a 16-yard touchdown. Aaron Rodgers' favorite receiver heads into a Week 17 meeting with the Lions having already reached career highs across the board with 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Targeted 13 times in loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Finds end zone in win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Putting together finest season•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Hits paydirt in loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Explodes in Week 11 loss•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Scores two touchdowns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16