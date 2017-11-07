Packers' Davante Adams: Catches seven passes
Adams caught seven of 10 targets for 53 yards in Monday night's 30-17 loss to the Lions.
Adams was quarterback Brett Hundley's favorite option, resulting in team-high marks in receptions and targets. Despite such involvement, however, the unadventurous nature of Hundley's attempts often resulted in minimal gains, evidenced by Adams' long catch of nine yards Monday. While the wideout maybe could've done better on a deep throw just beyond his outstretched arm during the first half, another week of working with Hundley could help Green Bay's passing game improve in Week 10 versus Chicago.
