Packers' Davante Adams: Clear for Week 12

Adams (toe) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at San Francisco, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After the Packers' Week 11 bye, Adams remained limited in practice due to the toe injury that forced DNPs from Weeks 5 through 8. Still, it won't stop him from suiting for a third consecutive contest versus a 49ers defense that has conceded just 6.7 yards per target and nine total touchdowns to wide receivers in 10 games this season.

