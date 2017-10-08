Packers' Davante Adams: Completes concussion protocol
Per Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the NFL Players Association's chief medial director, Dr. Thom Mayer, is "satisfied" with Adams' progress through the concussion protocol.
Mayer referenced the Packers as one of the most conservative teams with regard to player health. As part of the Packers' process, Adams completed all five steps of the league's protocol, including evaluations with both an independent neurologist and neurosurgeon in the final two. Nearly 10 days removed from the head injury, Adams may still be eased into action Sunday with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb present, but Dallas' 20th-ranked pass defense presents an appealing matchup nonetheless.
