Packers' Davante Adams: Continues chemistry with Hundley
Adams caught five of nine targets for 82 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers.
It's becoming more clear with each passing week that Adams has taken over as the No. 1 wideout in Green Bay. Not only the team's top verticle threat, Adams seems to be the apple to Brett Hundley's eye at every level of the field. Furthermore, his 99.3 yards per game over the past three weeks ranks near the top in the league over that time span while his two scores are nothing to scoff at. What makes his recent performances particularly impressive is that his past two opponents both rank top-four leaguewide in terms of yards allowed per pass attempt. With those tough matchups out of the way, Adams now gets the opportunity to feast on a Tampa Bay pass defense that's allowed the third-highest YPA in 2017.
