Packers' Davante Adams: Contributes 118 receiving yards
Adams caught seven of 10 targets for 118 yards during Sunday's 24-16 win over the Panthers.
Adams torched a tough Panthers pass defense for 16.9 yards per catch as he delivered his third 100-yard receiving game of the season. He looked much more like himself after struggling a week ago and seems to be past the toe injury that cost him four games earlier this season. Adams has drawn double-digit targets in each of his last three games and will look to build on this effort next Sunday in a difficult road matchup with the 49ers.
