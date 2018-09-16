Packers' Davante Adams: Deemed active Week 2
Adams (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday versus the Vikings, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Adams emerged from the Packers' Week 1 win against the Bears with a shoulder injury, which he suffered at the end of a 51-yard catch-and-run in the second half. It didn't stop him from finishing out the contest, but he missed practice Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. With his game-day status confirmed, Adams also will have Aaron Rodgers under center, albeit at far less than his typical mobility due to the knee injury that has been the talk of the NFL the past week.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Listed as questionable for Week 2•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Week 2 status may not be decided Friday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Feels good after returning to practice•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Will be limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Has shoulder injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.
-
Injury Report: Latest on Week 2 injuries
Which of the walking wounded will be in the lineup in Week 2? We catch up on the latest from...