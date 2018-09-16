Packers' Davante Adams: Deemed active Week 2

Adams (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday versus the Vikings, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Adams emerged from the Packers' Week 1 win against the Bears with a shoulder injury, which he suffered at the end of a 51-yard catch-and-run in the second half. It didn't stop him from finishing out the contest, but he missed practice Wednesday before returning in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. With his game-day status confirmed, Adams also will have Aaron Rodgers under center, albeit at far less than his typical mobility due to the knee injury that has been the talk of the NFL the past week.