Packers' Davante Adams: Deemed game-time decision

Adams (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, with coach Matt LaFleur saying the Packers will wait until 90 minutes before kickoff to announce their decision on the wide receiver, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff thus becomes a source of frustration for fantasy managers, though Adams at least appears to be trending in the right direction after three consecutive limited practices this week. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com notes that the wide receiver looked good at Friday's session, leap-frogging a staff member during a warmup drill. Of course, a single explosive movement isn't the same thing as doing it snap after snap for three hours, so the Packers presumably will put Adams through a more vigorous workout before they make a decision. The team will release its inactive list around 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday.