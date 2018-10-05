Packers' Davante Adams: Deemed questionable for Week 5
Adams (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
After tweaking his calf during Wednesday's practice, Adams was limited to rehab work during Thursday's session before returning to practice in limited fashion Friday. It appears that Adams' final activity might have been enough to keep hope alive for an active status this weekend, but it's far from certain that the Packers' No. 1 wideout will be available. The Packers will hold another practice Saturday, which should offer a better idea of which direction Adams' status is trending. In addition to Adams, Geronimo Allison (concussion/hamstring) is listed as questionable while Randall Cobb (hamstring) has already been ruled out, putting the Packers at risk of playing without each of their top three receivers Sunday.
