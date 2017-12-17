Packers' Davante Adams: Diagnosed with concussion

Adams was diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Rob Demovksy of ESPN.com reports.

Adams suffered the head injury on a blindside hit by Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis on an interception return by Carolina. Though he was able to walk off the field under his own power, Adams was unable to pass initial concussion tests administered in the locker room, resulting in the Packers shutting him down for the day after he logged five receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown. Considering it's the second documented concussion that Adams has suffered this season -- his first came in a Week 4 win over the Bears -- he could have a more difficult time passing through all phases of the NFL protocol in advance of the Week 16 matchup with the Vikings.