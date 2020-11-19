Adams (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
During the open part of practice, Adams took part in the team stretch but didn't join his teammates outside for drills, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. The result for Adams was no activity after logging a limited session Wednesday. The downgrade is concerning as the Packers inch closer to the weekend, but he still has one more chance to make an impression on the field before Sunday's game at Indianapolis.
More News
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Logs limited showing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Dominates target share, scores TD•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Quickly returns Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Hurts ankle Sunday•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Tramples Niners in win•
-
Packers' Davante Adams: Another multi-score performance•